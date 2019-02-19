Hunter taken to hospital after being shot with several pellets

Game wardens say a rabbit hunter was shot Tuesday morning in Pleasant Ridge Plantation.

Authorities say 36-year-old Shawn Hunt of New Hampshire was hit in the head with several pellets from a shotgun.

We're told Hunt was on a guided hunt with two people when a rabbit was spotted.

Officials say Hunt instructed one of the other hunters to shoot the rabbit, and Hunt was hit by several pellets.

Hunt was taken to the hospital in Skowhegan to be evaluated.

Game wardens are still investigating.