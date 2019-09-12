Hunger Action Day: Milo Food Cupboard provides for local community

"We who work down here every week, we are a family."

People all over the nation are coming together for Hunger Action Day.

"People like me, I also have a somewhat difficult time buying things that I can't afford, and this food pantry is helping a lot of people."

The Milo Food Cupboard provides an option for local folks in need.

"It's not just about food. It is about fellowship, it's about caring, it's about respect, and times are hard, especially in Piscataquis County. So, it is just amazing how important this food cupboard really is."

They feed hundreds of people each month.

"It's very important. This is something that we have to do."

"It's more of community relations more than anything along with not just nursing people but nursing souls."

Since the Save-A-Lot in Milo closed, it has been harder to purchase food, so donations are always a need.

"Along with donations, I'm told volunteers are also very important to keep the food cupboard open."

"This is actually my fifth time doing this, and I really love it here."

They accept all types of food but there are some items folks like to see the most.

"Some of the specialty items like marshmallow fluff, they just love marshmallow fluff, and we can't always afford to buy it for them."

The Milo Food Cupboard is located at the Park Street United Methodist Church and items can be dropped off there.