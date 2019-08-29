Hundreds turn out for annual Maine Hire-a-Vet job fair

Hundreds of people turned out at the Augusta Civic Center for the Maine Hire-a-Vet job fair.

It's the 5th year of the event.

More than 250 businesses were set up talking to folks about employment.

Organizers say more than 300 people came out in the first hour and they were expecting 500-600 for the whole day.

"Employment is critical for all of us," said Auta Main, Veteran Program Manager for the Department of Labor. "It gives us self-esteem, a sense of achievement, mission, purpose, networking. For veterans, all of those things are doubly important because they're separating from the military, coming back to new communities. So for all of us it's important, but for veterans it's particularly important."

Last year's event succeeded in getting nearly 300 veterans and military family members hired.