Hundreds turn out for annual Hands Around The Capitol

Hundreds of people met in Augusta for the largest pro-life gathering in the state.

Hands Around The Capitol marked 47 years since the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

"We are remembering the lives that have been lost due to abortion since the past of Roe v. Wade so it is a solum memorial to give voice to the lost lives that can not speak."

Pro-life activists started with a rally at St. Michael's Parish Gym followed with a march to the capitol.

"It gets discouraging year after year to keep fighting the same battle but this is encouraging to see the people that will not give up."

Once at the capitol activists stood in a circle around and rang the bell 47 times.

"I think it's really important that people remember the atrocities of abortion and hopefully, someday this is going to be part of our deep, dark past. Packed right away with slavery."

They also laid down 47 roses.

"We're mourning actually and at the same time we are encouraging activism to try and put a stop to abortion."

"There's a wonderful group of young people. The audience gets younger every year. We have a whole group of students for life that are here. We just want to build up the awareness and let people know we still need to be active and involved."