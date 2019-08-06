Hundreds take part in Waterville National Night Out

Hundreds gathered at Green Street Park in Waterville Tuesday for National Night Out.

It's an annual event that builds police-community bonds and gets neighborhoods together.

They took place all across the country and all across Maine.

This the 16th year in a row they've held the event.

There was live music, games for the kids, and even professional wrestling.

Community organizations and churches were giving out free food, school supplies, and shoes.

"Having visibility within a community means that businesses are supported within the community," said Anna Holdener, Chair of the South End Neighborhood Association, who hosted the event. "The community itself feels supported by the businesses to really make it feel like a neighborhood. The fact that police officers can walk down and join a pickup game with kids in the park -- that's a beautiful thing."

The event also featured rock climbing and painting.