Hundreds sign proclamation of grievances to be delivered to Governor Mills

A state representative and a former lawmaker are collecting signatures in support of allowing all businesses in the state to open.

Monday they were outside Dysart's Restaurant in Bangor.

Representative Dick Campbell and Deb Sanderson are collecting the signatures on a 100 foot long scroll.

The signatures will accompany a proclamation of grievances explaining problems with Governor Mills approach to the pandemic. You can find a PDF of that proclamation in the sidebar.

“The unusual opening and then closing of the restaurants in York County was a real motivator." said Campbell. "It just doesn’t seem to be right, and the plan to open the state or reopen the state just doesn’t seem to be making any sense.”

“There’s something tangible, a bit of ownership that people will have knowing that their name is going to be on a physical document that they have touched." said Sanderson."That they will have delivered to the governor in hopes that she will hear their voices.”

​Sanderson also extended an invitation to the governor to attend a rally in several weeks to hear directly from the people.

​The scroll is scheduled to be brought to Belfast, Lewiston, and Alfred in the coming days so more people have the opportunity to sign it. It will be presented to the Governor next week.

• Belfast on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

At the Reny’s Plaza, corner of US 1 and Route 3

• Lewiston on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

At the former Rite Aid, 987 Lisbon Street, corner of South Avenue

• Alfred on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

At the Giles Family Farm at 136 Waterboro Road