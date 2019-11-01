Hundreds receive free dental care thanks to Dentists Who Care for ME

Hundreds of folks all over the state are receiving free dental care.

"I think this program is extremely awesome, about as awesome as it gets really."

Maine dentists, hygienists and office staff are participating in the 11th annual Dentists Who Care for ME.

"We are either taking them out of pain because they need an extraction or giving them back their smile by having a filling done, a restoration that is so needed and they have been putting it off and then we also try to provide them with ways to find other locations."

All staff members volunteer for this.

"So they are losing income and giving themselves which is everything."

"People here are great, they're friendly and I thank them and it's a great service."

Demi Kouzounas, owner of Northwoods Dental in Skowhegan, was one of the dentists who started the program.

"There is so much need out there and a lot of these folks go to the emergency room and then can't find a dentist and even that little amount of money that's needed for an extraction or a filling is a burden for these people."

She says through this free care program they've provided nearly five-thousand patients with care, nearly 1-point-5-million dollars worth.

Without these types of programs, many folks in the state would not be able to have these types of procedures done.

"It means a lot, no more pain. For people that can't afford it, it's a big thing."

"Giving back to the community is really something that I went to dentistry for. There is a tremendous need in Maine as you can tell. This is something that is producing a lot, it shows how much dental care is actually needed."

While providing basic oral care is the goal, giving people their smiles back is what it's all about.

"If everybody could do something for somebody it warms your heart, it helps the other person, it makes the other person feel special too and your smile is everything. So, if we can always make somebody smile more in this world we are doing a better job."