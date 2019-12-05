Hundreds attend public comment session on CMP’s proposed transmission line

Hundreds shared their thoughts on the New England Clean Energy Connect, CMP’s proposed power line that will pass through western Maine.

This was part of a public comment session by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Lewiston.

This is just one of a number of permits that CMP would need to approve this power line, but some are asking for a full environmental impact statement on the NECEC, something that CMP says would delay the project for a year.

Those against the project outnumbered those for the 145-mile transmission line at the hearing.

The proposed project would bring electricity from Hydro-Quebec through western Maine. Some cited environmental concerns and the impact the line would have on wildlife.

But CMP has said in past interviews this project will reduce carbon emissions and keep electricity rates low for those in Maine and New England.

"This is a bad deal for Maine and we are asking the army corps to take full stock of what the significant environmental and social impacts of this project are," said Sue Ely, Natural Resources Council of Maine.

"The applicant has been really good at addressing all the concerns that they've got, that we've had, other states and federal agencies have had. We generally know how many crossings; our focus is on U.S waters and wetlands."

The Commander and District Engineer says he will decide in a few months if they will go down that path.