Hundreds race in National Toboggan Championships in Camden

For 30 years the National Toboggan Championships have been held at the Camden Snow Bowl.

The race brings out some of the country's finest racers, as well as some first timers.

"It brings a lot of people here. I know people from California, from Texas, from Louisiana and they just look forward to it and keep coming back and our community loves to see them," said Tom Cox, Chief Sled Inspector.

These tobogganers reach speeds of over 40 miles per hour.

You can head down to the Camden Snow Bowl on Sunday from 10 to 4 to check out all the fun.

For more information you can visit camdensnowbowl.com.