Hundreds protest in Ellsworth in response to death of George Floyd

Demonstrations are continuing to take place in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last week.

Ellsworth's Police Chief Glenn Moshier said around 350 people attended a peaceful protest on Tuesday evening.

Demonstrators ended up marching to Ellsworth City Hall.

They held signs and chanted in solidarity.

Some are fighting justice.

Others say they are looking for real change.

This is a statement from the Ellsworth Police Chief.

"The Ellsworth Police Department worked with the organizers of the event in order to ensure a safe and welcoming location was provided for the concerned citizens to have their collective voices heard. The protest remained peaceful and after nearly four hours the group dispersed without incident from the city hall parking lot.

The Ellsworth Police Department will continue to provide assistance and security for any organization which wishes to hold a peaceful protest and we are thankful to the organizers of this event and the participants for their calm restraint in these trying times."