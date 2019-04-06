Hundreds participate in annual Bridge the Gap Race

Over five-hundred people from all over the state laced up their running shoes Saturday to participate in the annual Bridge the Gap Race.

"I really enjoy this race because it is one of the first ones of the season and it is always super inspiring to see so many people here."

Hosted by Main Street Bucksport, runners start their trek in Prospect by crossing the Penobscot Narrows Bridge.

"First time I ran across the bridge I felt a little scared but it is beautiful and it is kind of an amazing thing. I used to drive over that bridge when I was a little kid so it is kind of cool to run across it years later."

Folks were able to either run in the 3-mile race or the 10-mile race.

Runners crossed the finish line in the heart of downtown Bucksport.

"It brings all the communities in the neighboring area together for a great event to celebrate Bucksport which has just been thriving in the last few years. As a teacher here I'm really proud of what we have done as a town and it is just wonderful to see these many people out supporting the town."

Folks at Main Street Bucksport say their goal is to encourage runners to stick around after the race and help boosts local businesses.

"It's just a really positive way to introduce this community to a whole new group of people, show them our beautiful river walk and everything downtown Bucksport has to offer. We really encourage runners to stay in town, get some lunch, grab a beer. It is part of our mission just to get people to downtown Bucksport."

We are told some people travel from out of state just to be able to run across the bridge.

"It's like really monumental to go across. You feel kind of important, in such a way that you are going across this land monument and you feel safe enough to go across, it is really cool."

Main Street Bucksport hopes to keep hosting the event for many years to come.