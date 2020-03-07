Hundreds of volunteers kick off annual food drive in Hancock County

March is the month for giving in Hancock County.

Hundreds of volunteers at dozens of locations kicked off the annual month long food drive.

"The outpouring of food donations, both food and financial is incredible. We have one of the highest percentages of food insecurity here in Hancock County I'm the entire state," said Andy Matthews, a volunteer.

Folks with the drive say about 20% of children in Hancock County suffer from food insecurity.

"We are working very hard together to try to end hunger in Hancock County. Last year we were able to raise almost $27,000 in the month of March. This year our goal is $30,000," said Matthews.

"I mean there's a lot of people that need help. Especially this time of year I mean it's cold, they're choosing between heat and food and shelter and it's really a hard time of year," said Selina Hendrickson, a volunteer.

"This is going to help hopefully a lot of people. And it's going all the month of March so that's even better, so I mean and every dollar counts, every box of food counts, it's just very important," said Hendrickson.

17 food pantries will receive the donations at the end of the month.

For more information on where and how to donate, you can visit hcfooddrive.org.