Hundreds of traffic lights being replaced between Ellsworth and Boothbay

Traffic signal heads between Ellsworth and Boothbay are being replaced.

A total of 355 lights at 42 intersections are being changed out, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

The affected intersections are in Boothbay Harbor, Bucksport, Damariscotta, Ellsworth, Prospect, Rockland, Rockport, Thomaston, Waldoboro, and Warren.

The upgraded signals will provide higher visibility to drivers.

The Maine DOT doesn't expect there will be much impact to traffic. The work is scheduled to be done by the end of June.

