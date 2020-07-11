Hundreds of families take part of first ever backyard camp out

175 Aroostook County families participated in the Maine park and rec backyard camp out today.

People were able to pick up packets of fun things to do with their kids at the first ever backyard camp out.

Doug Charette and his family decided to take a traditional route and camp at Aroostook State Park to get that true camping experience.

"Summer is very short around here and so it's important to get them out and enjoy nature every once in a while instead of being cooped up behind a screen all the time and they love it out here. They get to do some swimming, some hiking, some kayaking some bird watching whatever they wanna do out here," said Charette.

The parents say it means a lot to them to be able to have something to do with their kids during this pandemic.

"Since this COVID 19 thing is going on a lot of people are being very…staying safe staying local," said Charette.