Hundreds of community members show love and respect for Galen Cole

Hundreds came out to support the life and legacy of Galen Cole who passed away earlier this month.

Cole was the founder of the Cole Land Transportation Museum, and stood as an Icon in Central Maine.

A world war 2 veteran, Cole emphasized the importance to younger generations to understand the sacrifice of all war veterans.

He also gives out free walking sticks for Maine veterans.

Cole may be best known for founding the Cole Land Transportation Museum, but also helped hundreds of others through the Galen Cole Family Foundation.

Saturday, he was remembered fondly by family and loved ones.

"In order to deal with dad, you had to be a good listener. Today I'm doing all the talking. Congratulations dad on a life well lived," Gary Cole, Galen's son.

"Galen too me under his wing back when I was 18 years old and in need of a job to pay my way through Husson College. So what really started out as a friendship really evolved into a really significant friendship and a real partnership over time," said Scott Oxley, the Chairman of the Galen Cole Family Foundation.

"It's incredible and just watching the veterans who meet with students and telling their stories, I've been there to observe that. It's a wonderful thing that I guess Galen has it set up so this is going to be carried on, that's wonderful," said John Harris, a friend of Galen.

