Hundreds of Husson students look for jobs at fair

Hundreds filled the Dyke Center at Husson University in Bangor, looking for jobs.

It was part of a career fair open to students and the public.

Many were from Husson's School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management.

They networked with dozens of employers from around the state.

More than 150 students showed as well.

The school views events like this as an easier way for students to enter the workforce.

"They get to sit and get a chance to chat in a more comfortable environment. Instead of going to the workplace and feeling like a visitor, this is their home field, this is school, this is Husson. So they have the home field advantage on their employer. The employer is already comfortable interviewing, they do it a hundred times a day," said Lee Speronis, Director for the School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management at Husson.

Businesses at today's fair include Bath Iron Works, Bangor Savings Bank and Cross Insurance.