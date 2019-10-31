Hundreds head out to popular Bangor trick-or-treating spot

The weather didn't dampen anyone's spirits from trick-or-treating this Halloween!

The Bangor Police Department closed down Maple Street so princesses, superheroes, ghouls, goblins and more could get their hands on lots of candy.

Families living along this popular Halloween spot take tradition to another level.

They deck out their homes with all kinds of spooky decorations and buy loads of candy for the hundreds of trick-or-treaters that come their way.

The kids just absolutely love it.

“Trick or Treat”

"It's really fun and it makes me feel really good giving out candy to people."

"Happy Halloween."

Halloween 2019 may be in the books, but some Maple Street homeowners tell us they're already thinking about how to decorate their homes for next year.

The reason why they do this is year after year is simple- the kids.