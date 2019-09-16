Hundreds grieve at prayer vigils in Farmington

Members of the Farmington community and beyond came together to grieve Monday night at two prayer vigils held in town.

Hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil at the Old South First Congregational Church.

Folks prayed, shed tears, and paid their respects to the victims.

Community members say coming together during tragedy makes them stronger.

"It's a really strong community overall," said Farmington resident Christian Beliveau. "It says a lot about Farmington, about UMF. We're all family; we're all together. It's good to be behind him."

St. Joseph Church in Farmington also held a vigil tonight.

LEAP employee Larry Lord, who first discovered the natural gas or propane leak, evacuated everyone from the building, and was seriously injured in the explosion, is a parishioner at St. Joseph's.