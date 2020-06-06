Hundreds gather in Portland for Black Lives Matter protest

Hundreds of people gathered in Portland Friday night to honor Minnesota man George Floyd and support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The demonstration began at 5 p.m. in the city's Lincoln Park. Organizers say their plan was to walk the streets of Portland for eight hours, representing the eight minutes George Floyd spent pinned to the ground before he was killed in police custody.

A dramatic moment during the march when the hundreds of demonstrators lay on the ground with their hands behind their backs in the middle of Commercial Street for a "die-in." The image to show solidarity with Floyd and others.

The event comes after several Maine law enforcement leaders released a letter condemning the killing of Floyd and expressing sympathy. Signing on to that statement, the Presidents of the Maine Chiefs of Police Association, Sheriffs Association, and Prosecutors Association.

But BLM organizers say it missed the mark.

True change, they say, will come from defunding prisons and police agencies. They’re calling on police departments to voluntarily redistribute their funding to community organizations supporting people of color.

“Instead of buying them new riot gear, instead of buying them new police cars, really invest in programs that help them be a bridge to their communities.” said protester Nyamuon Nguany Machar.

The march is also critical of Portland City Manager Jon Jennings. Flyers were handed out saying Jennings' policies have hurt people of color. Our media partner, WMTW, has reached out to Jennings' office for a response but has not heard back.