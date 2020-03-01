Hundreds gather for memorial service of Capt. Joel Barnes one year after his death

A memorial service was held at the Berwick Fire Department on Sunday for Captain Joel Barnes on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Barnes died in the line of duty while battling a Berwick apartment fire on March 1st, 2019.

Hundreds of his friends, family and fellow firefighters gathered outside the station to honor his memory.

During the ceremony, bagpipers performed, salutes were given and the American flag flew at half-staff.

Those who knew him said that he will be remembered as a hero.

"We miss him dearly and think about him every day," said Bruce Plante, the assistant fire chief at the Berwick Fire Station. "We will meet again at some point."