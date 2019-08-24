Hundreds gather for annual Walk to Defeat ALS

Hundreds of people packed Hayford Park in Bangor Saturday morning to walk in the fight against ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

This was the 12th year for the Bangor Walk to Defeat ALS.

Folks from all walks of life were there honoring those they have lost and those who are still battling the disease.

This year's fundraising goal was $60,000, which they reached before the start of the walk.

All that money will go back into the community and to research.

"We have a lot of services that provide in the communities between our equipment loan program, our multidisciplinary clinics, our support groups, caregiver labs; anything we can do to help people live with this terminal illness,” explained Mauret Brinser of the ALS Association, Northern New England Chapter.

"It just helps raise awareness,” said Jesse Savage of Bucksport. “Get the word out there. Hopefully, whoever might be out there might be dealing with the same disease or the same struggles, and it just brings awareness to everything."

According to the ALS Foundation, an average of 15 people are newly diagnosed, that's more than 5,600 people per year.

To learn more visit: http://als.org/.

