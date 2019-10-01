Hundreds come together to address Maine's affordable housing challenges

When it comes to affordable housing issues in the state, the problems are many.

"The solutions to affordable housing are wide, and they vary, and we need to get the best minds thinking for what we can do for the future."

That's why nearly 500 people came together Tuesday to discuss affordable housing solutions.

Maine Housing hosted its annual Affordable Housing Conference.

"We invite local, state, and national leaders to come and talk about the issues of affordable housing. Affordable housing is not something that one agency can solve on its own. We need a whole group of people, and that's what we are doing here today."

People from many disciplines, including realtors and social service workers, took part in the conference.

"People want to take things away that they can use and or find someone they can work with on something. Some might be developers that were doing things without affordable housing consideration, and now all of a sudden, they are looking at this as a viable adjunct to what they are doing in their business."

Maine Housing is also celebrating 50 years of helping Mainers find their way home.

"They are the glue, can't do it without them, and they have to be mindful of what they have for resources and be fair about how they allocate those resources and be efficient about where they place housing in the state."

Some of what they focused on was the path to homeownership, Maine's aging population, community challenges, innovation in development, and poverty in Maine.

"Is it an infrastructure issue? Is it that we are so desperate that we are leaving people behind that they can't afford to live in homes? Is it rentals or homeownership? Is it supportive housing? It is a whole range of stuff around housing issues."