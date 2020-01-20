Hundreds celebrate legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at UMaine

The University of Maine held a celebration to honor Martin Luther King Jr. and recognize the impact he has left on small communities everywhere.

Hundreds of members of the public attended along with some of the state's leaders.

The event's keynote speaker, Joyce Gibson, a professor from the University of Southern Maine, focused on continuing the message that Dr. King once left.

"How many federal holidays do we have for African American people's. You know celebrating who we are, and kind of have to be there to have it happen. And Dr. King was everybody's hero, not just ours. He was an advocate for equality and human rights for people all over the world and that's why he won the Nobel Prize. So it's important that we remember who he is and what he stood for," said Gibson.

Speakers at the event addressed the need to fight injustice on an everyday basis, and not just on one holiday out of the year.

"People have to keep fighting. I mean we're in a world of trouble still, racial injustice, sexual difference, the poverty. There's so many troubles, that need a lot more work, and we're gonna talk about those things this morning," said Gibson.

"The message has everything to do with social justice. We want people to come away from this event knowing that there's a community of people in Maine who care about this issue, and who want more activism," said Michael Alpert, President of the Bangor Area NAACP.

Joyce Gibson told attendees they can begin to fight injustice by thinking about who they believe is treated unjustly, in their community.