Hundreds "Hike for the Homeless" in Bangor

Hundreds gathered on the Bangor Waterfront Saturday to support the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.

It was all part of the annual "Hike for the Homeless."

"Those who are without homes don't get to choose the weather, and we don't either so, it's nice to be out here on cold days showing support for those without homes," said David Casavant, president of the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter's Board of Directors.

"These are our friends, neighbors, cousins, and relatives so it touches almost everybody in our community," said Executive Director of the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter Boyd Kronholm.

In its 24th year the walk brought people together to raise money and awareness about the homeless population within our communities.

Last year, "Hike for the Homeless" participants raised $37,000 to help the shelter, this year they're hoping to make it $40,000.

"About 2/3 of our money comes from these types of fundraisers and grants and private donations, and when you donate to the shelter $0.88 to a $1.00 goes right to the people. We have a really low overhead which is great." explained Kronholm.

"It really goes to helping those without homes and it's really dedicated toward them, as the shelter seeks to really transition those of our guests to stable housing," said Casavant.

In 2018, over 130 people were placed into permanent housing- a 31% increase over the previous year.

In addition to housing, the shelter also works to fight food insecurity. The funds raised from the walk help with that, too.

"Things are warming up and that helps for the folks who are unsheltered and we will continue to provide food for the folks," said Kronholm.

Thanks to a $50,000 donation from Hannaford, the shelter was able to provide a warming center this winter, which allowed up to 35 people to get inside every night away from the elements.

"It really is something that help save lives. It also reduces the pressure put on hospitals and other areas where the homeless stay so, they come to our shelter and they have a warm place to stay for the night." said Casavant.