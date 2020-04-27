Humane society asks for donations for virtual 'kitten shower'

The Kennebec Valley Humane Society is holding a virtual kitten shower.

They’re asking for donations of items from their Amazon wishlist like litter, food, and cat toys.

On May 6th at 1PM they plan to host a Facebook Live video unboxing of the gifts along with some of the cute kittens.

Donations that arrive after the livestream are still greatly appreciated.

"People are still welcome to send donations it just might not be on the live unboxing if it’s getting closer to the May 6th date." says Allie McCarthy, Visitor Services Manager at KVHS. "We’re going to keep the kitten shower wishlist up for a while so people can feel free to donate from the wishlist."

You can find a link to their Amazon wishlist on the Kennebec Valley Humane Society Facebook page or their website.