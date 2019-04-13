Humane Society Waterville Area hosts yoga with cats

Some furry friends were the guests at a yoga class in Waterville.

The Humane Society Waterville Area hosted cat yoga Saturday morning.

For a suggested $20 donation folks got to come in and do some yoga with some friendly felines wandering around.

Staff say doing yoga with animals has definitely taken off around the country, and it's pretty relaxing for those in attendance.

"Everybody wants to interact with these guys because they're so innocent and adorable and fluffy. It's just our way of getting on the bandwagon becuase it's fantastic. Our cats are super sweet. They're really awesome in there and we want more participation from the community and we want to be out there more," said Executive Director of the Waterville Humane Society, Lisa Oakes.

Staff at the shelter say they have had lots to celebrate lately.

This past week they reached their fundraising goal of $250,000.

To learn more about the humane society visit their website: https://hswa.org/.