Humane Society Waterville Area has an overflow of cats; looking for adoptions

The Humane Society Waterville Area has a problem: too many cats.

A recent influx of both adult cats and kittens has them over their normal capacity.

If you're looking for a cat, now is the perfect time.

They say with so many cats, there's a great variety of breeds to choose from, and cat adoption fees are now 50% off.

"This year seems like an anomaly," said Lisa Oakes, Executive Director of the Humane Society Waterville Area. "There are so many cats that have come in that it's completely overwhelming. And it's not just kittens. It's adult cats and hoarding situations and seizures. It just keeps going and going and going."

They are also having their annual yard sale and book sale fundraiser on Saturday.