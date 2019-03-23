Human Society raises money through pictures with pets

Folks and their four-legged companions stopped in at the Humane Society Waterville Area to have their picture taken on Saturday.

For a recommended fee of forty dollars, families could bring anyone they like and have professional pictures taken with their pet.

All proceeds go back towards the Humane Society.

A staff member came up with the idea after she lost a pet of her own.

"About a year ago I lost one of my cats who was a rescue cat in a pretty tragic accident and I really wanted to pay tribute to her,” said President of the Board of Directors Lauren Kennedy. “I thought this way would be a great way to not only raise funds as we are heading into kitten season, but again a really great tribute to a wonderful cat."

Humane Society Waterville Area will be holding another photography session later this summer.

To keep up to date with all the Humane Society has to offer you can visit the Humane Society Waterville Area on Facebook.