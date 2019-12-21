Human Foosball gets folks kickin' for food insecurity

One popular table-top sport was scaled up to human size for a local fundraiser.

The Bissell Brothers Tap Room partnered with Piscataquis Regional Food Center for hold a Human Foosball Winter World Cup.

The event was part of the Three Rivers Winter Carnival and allowed teams to compete in a full-scale game of Foosball.

Events like this are what Bissell Brothers enjoy putting on to help bring folks together and give back to their hometown.

“Everyone seems to agree that they needed something like this in the community,” says Peter Bissel, one of the owners. “They weren’t quite sure what that was, so it’s been a lot of work to be coming up here to do this. I’m really proud of the effort that the whole group has put forward. We have this really unique thing up here now. It’s really great to see it get out to use and to see people enjoying themselves.”

Proceeds from the event will go towards PRFC for combating food insecurity.

