Hudson woman sentenced for the second time for stealing checks from mailboxes

A woman from Hudson who stole checks and other mail from local mailboxes is going to prison for the second time for the crime.

33-year-old Angela Curtis was sentenced in federal court in Bangor Monday to one year behind bars.

She pleaded guilty to mail theft in March.

Court records say last summer Curtis stole from mail boxes in Glenburn, Bangor, Hudson, Hampden and Charleston. She altered several checks to add her name, but the thefts were discovered before she cashed any of them.

In 2012, Curtis was sentenced to 3-and-a-half years in prison for doing the same thing.

That time she was able to cash some checks and had to pay almost $15,000 in restitution.

The judge revoked Curtis' supervised release time in that case Monday, which contributed to her one-year sentence.

