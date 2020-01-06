Hudson man who ran into Dover-Foxcroft home faces judge

A Hudson man who police say drove drunk and rammed into a Dover-Foxcroft home has lost his license for five months.

38-year-old Christpoher McArthur pleaded no contest to operating under the influence.

Court documents say McArthur struck the building located on the corner of Essex Street and East Main back in November.

He was arrested after failing a series of field sobriety tests and blowing to reveal a point-one-three blood alcohol level.

The judge also ordered McArthur pay a $600 fine.

His insurance is covering the cost of damage to the home.

