Hudson man recognized by the FAA for 50 year career

A Hudson man has been recognized by the FAA for 50 years in the aviation industry.

Glenn "Will" Williams received the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award.

it's an honor given to aviation mechanics who've reached 50 years of service.

We spoke to him and his wife, Lil, Friday about it.

He says it's a been a career he's truly loved.

"I don't know that I really deserve it other than that I have been in the business for over 50 years but the career has been amazing the journey has been amazing."

"I think Glenn is someone who people look up to in this hanger and they look to him for his experience."

Williams has worked with c-and-l aviation since they bought Telford Aviation in 2010.

He also worked with several airlines in his career and was a flight engineer and mechanic in the Navy.