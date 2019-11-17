Hudson community celebrates Veterans Memorial Park

Flags fly high at the new Veterans Memorial Park next to the Hudson Fire Department.

The project started in April of 2017, and with hard work from the Hudson Veteran Memorial Park community, their years of hard work are presented to the public.

The memorial took 31 months of dedication, fundraising, and $20,000 to create.

Many folks showed up to see the reveal of the memorial, and this is only the beginning of what’s left to come for the park.

“We felt that people have been donating and not seeing any progress,” says Bill Grant, the Chairmen for the Hudson Memorial Park. “We felt it was important to get something going now before it got too late. I’m pleased with it, the committee’s pleased with it. Keep watching for us because we’re still going to be carrying on to make this better.”

Future plans for the memorial will include completing the groundwork and adding service benches by the flagpoles.

