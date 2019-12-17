Hubbard Free Library still needs help fundraising

The Hubbard Free Library in Hallowell is in the midst of a fundraising campaign.

The nearly 140-year-old library has offered its services for free to the community since the beginning.

So far it's received more than $25,000 in donation but needs more help.

"It's always been free. And so raising enough money to keep it open and available and free to the community at large, to take out books, to use our computers, to talk with staff, to me is really important," said Ken Young, a Library Trustee.

"I don't know what I would do without this library. Just because it's such a community organization, you have people who just come here to gather. It's just such a great community asset in my opinion," said Annemarie Kronhout, the Library's Director.

To donate to the library you can viist hubbardfree.org.