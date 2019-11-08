Howland man has bond set for two sex assault cases

A Howland man was in court today for two separate sexual assault cases.

His bond was set at $100,000 for 56-year-old James Cameron.

He is also not permitted to have contact with anyone under the age of 16.

Cameron faces three charges of Gross Sexual Assault from 1999.

He's also charged with unlawful sexual contact for something he's accused of doing earlier this year.

The District Attorney's Office credits police work with bringing forward the charges from 20 years ago.

"These charges are the result of a really dedicated detective, following up on leads and making sure that time doesn't get in the way of justice for victims," said Deputy District Attorney Devon DeMarco.

Cameron is due back in court on January 7th.