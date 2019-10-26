Howl-o-Run has pets and their owners racing for the SPCA

People dressed themselves and their pets at the Howl-O-Run 5k in Ellsworth.

The race was part of a fundraiser put on my the Hancock County SPCA, in memory of former board president Jim Nobil.

68 racers took part in the race, with a few alumni pets showing their support.

Prizes were given out to the fastest runners, and for best costume.

“It’s a really fun thing to see people who want to support the animals,” says Nichola Redmond, the Ex. Dir. of the Hancock SPCA. “To come out because they care about it the animals, they care about the fate of homeless animals. When there’s a lot of pets that come into our shelter every year that, through no fault of their own, end up without a home. The SPCA cares for them, provides veterinary care, and insures that they get into good permanent loving homes.”

The winner for the fastest time was Pete Coleman of Blue Hill.

