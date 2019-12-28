How to walk on ice safely this winter

With freezing rain and ice on the ground, it’s important to be safe on walkways and driveways.

With ice sometimes being hard to spot on streets and walkways, there are some helpful tips to stay safe out there.

Randy Hitchcock, store manager of S.W. Collins in Presque Isle, says that creepers can be helpful on ice.

“They do have ice creepers or stabilizers or whatever, there’s different brands out there that you can put on your feet and they work well outside," Hitchcock explained.

Hitchcock says that if you do use creepers, make sure to take them off when you go back inside, otherwise you make the inside just as slippery as the outside.