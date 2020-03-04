How to talk to your kids about coronavirus

How should you talk to your kids about the coronavirus?

We asked TV5 Health Expert Dr. David Prescott.

He says it's best to find something active to show them to do - like washing your hands.

And instead of just throwing a bunch of information at them, start with a simple question.

"It's usually better to ask them what they know then to start lecturing," said Prescott. "So, ask them what do you know about what to do to prevent getting sick? Then reinforce that, and then you want to correct any misinformation that they have. That's a really good way to deliver stuff to kids. Ask them what they know. Listen to what they say, and if they've got a little piece of it wrong, say, I think what I heard about that part is this."

It's also a good idea to remind them if anything unexpected comes along, like feeling sick, your primary care provider is just a quick call or drive away.