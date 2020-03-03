How to talk to kids about traumatic events in wake of Waterville drive-by shooting

A 7-year-old girl from Waterville shot in a drive-by shooting on Friday continues to recover in a hospital in Portland Tuesday night.

Her mother tells us as doctors focus on Emah Frost's lungs, she's doing okay.

Police say they are still following up on leads and urge anyone with information to come forward.

We spoke with Dr. David Prescott at Acadia Hospital in Bangor about how parents can talk to their kids about scary situations that involve violence.

"Probably the biggest trap we fall into is thinking that we've got to make their anxiety go away in one conversation. My anxiety about this sure hasn't gone away and I don't think that's realistic for a kid, either," he said.

Prescott says it is important to let children know about safety plans your family has in place.

He suggests letting kids know they can talk about their feelings at any time.

Prescott adds adults should follow up after a few days to be sure the child's concerns are validated.

