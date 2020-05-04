How to take a virtual field trip to the Maine Wildlife Park

For many students, the month of May means a field trip to the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray.

Even though that's not possible this year, park officials are holding virtual field trips.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife runs the park.

Every May, thousands of students from around the state visit the park to learn about moose, bears, bobcats, and more.

While the park is closed, they're still giving students a chance to see the animals.

Every Tuesday and Thursday this month, they're offering workshops for students to virtually connect with them and the animals.

"Hopefully just brings them inside their home so they can enjoy them the same way they would if they would be able to come visit us in person," Emily McCabe, Director of Information and Education, said.

if you'd like to sign up, head to this link

https://www.maine.gov/ifw/programs-resources/teacher-students/fieldtrip-opportunities.html?fbclid=IwAR3T0DBRI5SiBmkH2DW4TtIY8VcY1yVycoQhl2V9Rzh6uQ22sTu588SePoc

Videos of the virtual sessions will be posted on their Facebook as well as other opportunities in the future.