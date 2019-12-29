How to recycle or safely dispose your Christmas tree

Now that the holidays are winding down, it’s time to take down your decorations and Christmas tree.

Decorating the Christmas tree is a valued tradition among many people. However, if you decided to use a real tree, Captain Danny Raymond of Caribou Fire and Ambulance says that it doesn’t take long for them to dry out and become a fire hazard.

“It doesn’t take long just a matter of a few days your Christmas tree can actually dry out once you stop watering it,” said Raymond. “So it’s important to make sure that once it start to dry out to get it out of the house we don’t want any fires or anything like that to happen as the tree dries out. It takes less than a minute once your tree has become involved in a fire it literally will consume the room in a matter of a minute.”

If you don’t know where to go to get rid of your tree, Captain Raymond says that there are places that will take them and re- purpose them.

“Many communities at the highway garages will usually take them. Some of them will mulch them up and we call that merry mulch and they’ll actually use those for flowers and trees during the summer time. There’s been local clubs that used this as a fundraiser. They will actually pick up your Christmas tree and mulch them for merry mulch. There’s also just they will take them at the highway garages and just dispose of them for you,” explained Raymond.

