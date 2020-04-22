How to properly put on your face covering

Northern Light Health is supporting the CDC’s guidelines when it comes to wearing a face covering while out in public.

​According to Dr. James Jarvis, it's essential you take proper care of your mask or face covering when you get home after being out in the public.

He says if it's a cloth face covering, the first thing you should do is put it directly into your washer.

Do not set it down on any surfaces.

It should be washed each time after you wear it.

Dr. Jarvis demonstrated how to properly put a mask on your face.

“Use the loops and make sure you are just holding it by that and not by the mask itself, putting it over one ear and then the other and then pulling down gently to make sure that it fits. The reason why I'm doing it that way is because it keeps my hands away from the front of the mask.”

​Dr. Jarvis adds that bringing the virus home on your clothes or shoes is very unlikely, but you should take the precautions you feel are necessary such as putting your clothing directly into the washer.