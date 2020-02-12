How to get a credit on your Spectrum bill after last week's outages

Spectrum customers in Maine who lost service late last week can get a credit on their bill, but they need to contact the company to get it.

A company spokeswoman said they will work with affected customers who contact them to determine the bill credit.

Customers in Maine and New Hampshire lost cable and internet for several hours Friday after the company's fiber-optic network was damaged in two locations.

The first location was damaged by severe weather in the area, she said. The second damaged fiber affected Spectrum's network redundancy, which led to the loss of services.

Another outage was reported Saturday that affected cable TV service in the Northeast region for about five hours.

The company said both outages were weather-related.

Spectrum said ice and heavy snowstorms across most of the Northeast Friday and Saturday caused significant fiber damage in multiple locations.

Because service was out for just a few hours, customers should not expect a significant bill credit. Customers have posted on Facebook saying that they've received bill credits ranging from $1.50 to $10.