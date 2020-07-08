How the last five months have been like for one Bangor nursing home

It may be hard to believe it has been five months since coronavirus became part of our daily lives.

For those in healthcare, it's been in every facet of it.

When it comes to nursing homes, it's a daily battle to keep staff and residents safe.

For the Bangor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, it's become a different world.

Bangor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center CEO, Brett Seekins, said, "The last five months have been nothing short of a high wire act for all healthcare employees."

Bangor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center CEO, Brett Seekins, says they've seen the dangers of this virus and while it may look like there is no end in sight.

"We can't think like that. We can't process like that. We have to remain vigilant with the good practices that we've set forth. I would tell you that the one constant over the last five months is we've all stuck together."

Seekins said when it comes to visitation.

"We have two days a week that we allow visitation. It's outside. It's controlled. It's scheduled. People need to be screened in just like screening anyone that enters our building. We practice physical distancing as well and we also wear our PPE."

Seekins said they may never be able to let people just come and go like in the past because now it's a matter of security.

"It's not safe for them and it's not safe for the resident."

As far as supplies.

"N 95 masks are still in short supply. So we're all trying to order them at the same time and it just takes a while for that stock to catch up with demand."

Seekins said the state has been a good partner to his facility. When it comes to funding there's always a need -- especially now.

"We did receive some funding from the state for March 1 through March-May 31. This isn't going away. I don't see it going away for the rest of this year."

He said keeping the coronavirus out of the facility is still a daily mission.

"We've got to keep our eyes on that front door. And keep our messaging out to our staff and our care partners just to be vigilant here."

Seekins said one constant through everything has been how the healthcare community has come together.