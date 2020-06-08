How long can we expect to be dealing with COVID-19?

When it comes to how long we can expect to deal with the coronavirus, health experts say it really all depends on a vaccine.

We spoke to PCHC Chief Medical Officer Noah Nesin about it Monday.

He says if there is a vaccine by January we could anticipate dealing with COVID-19 until next spring.

Dr. Nesin says we should expect a possible resurgence in late summer, early fall.

"I think it's reasonable to anticipate we'll be dealing with the pandemic in the ways we have been dealing with it, although they'll become more refined, for another eight or nine months and I wouldn't even want to be held to that assumption because that's based on the assumption we will have a vaccine at that time," he says.

Nesin says the hope medical professionals have is when a vaccine is developed, the distribution goes smoothly.

He says there is already some resistance from some of the public to get a vaccine, which could prolong the time we will be dealing with the coronavirus.