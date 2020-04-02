How will Maine's stay-at-home order be enforced?

Maine has officially joined more than 30 states across the country who have issued an order requiring people to stay at home, unless for an essential job or essential personal reason.

“This is certainly that step in the right direction to slow this down,” Augusta Police Chief, Jared Mills told TV5 Thursday.

Many have asked, how law enforcement plans to make sure people are complying with the order.

The Augusta Police Department, like many others, plans to take an educational and non-aggressive approach.

"In my directive to the department is that's not articulable suspicion for us to be stopping people just to check where they're going, or if what they're doing is essential,” said Mills.

The city of Augusta already had stricter orders to help the spread of COVID-19, put in place last week by the city manager.

Police Chief Jared Mills says most people have been compliant with that order, and he expects them to do the same with this one.

However, if officers receive a complaint or find a person in defiance, they may be forced to issue a summons or even make an arrest.

It'd be a misdemeanor, with a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

"If they're doing the exact same thing that they were told, and it would really come down to them saying to us, "I don't care what the order is. I'm not following it." That would be the best step,” Mills explained.

As far as any questions about essential travel, call the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development - not the local emergency dispatch center.

If you do have to dial 911 for an emergency, be patient.

Dispatchers are using specific protocol when it comes to COVID-19.

it includes run through a list of questions and asking if the caller has any potential symptoms of the virus.

"We're doing it so that we protect the first responders because if we don't take these precautions, we might not have any first responders to respond to emergencies,” said Chris Lavoie of the Penobscot Regional Dispatch Center in Bangor.

"We're Mainers. We're rugged. We're tough. We're all going to get through this,” added Mills.

