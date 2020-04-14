How can families cope with the loss of the school year

The reality that Maine students may continue remote learning until the end of the school year may be weighing on families.

We spoke with a mental health expert about how to process this change.

The loss of the school year is understandably upsetting for a lot of people.

"This is hard."

Dr. David Prescott of Acadia Hospital says it's important to acknowledge that sense of loss.

"That this is sad, this is upsetting, is really important. Schools are not only a big part of our lives as students and families, but for the community. It's what we rally around, so we're all feeling that kind of loss," Dr. David Prescott of Acadia Hospital explained.

It can be the shift in roles, like parents becoming teachers and homes becoming places of learning, that can get overwhelming for long periods of time.

"This is all new territory for many houses. We're not used to interacting with them that way. So, again, I think saying it is really helpful."

Dr. Prescott suggests finding a balanced way to talk amongst each other and working on solutions together may be the best way to get through this.

"Your kids on some level know how you are reacting. I think trying to hide it is not very wise. You don't want to just use your kids as a dumping ground, but I think saying, 'yes, I'm frustrated,' or 'yeah, that makes me sad.' And I'm not quite sure how we're going to handle it' is the first thing you think about. So, listen to your kids. Then after you've done that, kind of a logical question is, 'okay, so what do you think we ought to do about that?' And they may not give the best solution or say they even care, but they'll come back to it."

Look for the good stuff like being able to learn and teach at your own pace. Take breaks and don't beat yourself up over things.

"I think it's unreasonable for us to expect at this time that we're going to get through this perfectly."

Try to keep reminding yourself this isn't permanent, and it's the best way experts believe will keep us safe.

"I have heard more good ideas, more acts of human generosity, kindness, more people willing to take a deep breath and say, 'okay, if that's what I've been asked to do, I am there.' So, I have found people here to be remarkable during this time."