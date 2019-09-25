How Maine senators, representatives are reacting to Trump impeachment inquiry

Maine's congressional delegation reacting to the news that the House of Representatives will move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the official announcement shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Independent Sen. Angus King said he supported investigating the president's phone call with the Ukrainian president.

“If the accusations of the President’s misconduct are true, as he himself has confirmed – if he has sought to use his position to urge foreign governments to influence the elections that allow the American people to hold their leaders accountable – there can be no alternative," King said in a statement Tuesday. "We cannot allow any president to subvert the highest office in the land in order to increase his or her chances of keeping it. For the sake of America’s legacy, and her future, we must be prepared to stand once again in defense of the Constitution and continue our ancestors’ pursuit of that ever-elusive ‘more perfect union.'"

Both King and Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins sit on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

When asked for a comment on the inquiry, Collins said it would be inappropriate for her as a senator to comment.

"The House has announced that it will formally initiate an impeachment inquiry and, as a result, the Senate could be called upon to have an impeachment trial," Collins told WMTW News 8 in a statement. "The Constitutional role of a Senator during an impeachment trial includes serving as a juror. As such, at this point, it is not appropriate for a Senator to comment on the merits of the House inquiry or to prejudge its outcome. Therefore, I will not be commenting on the House proceedings."

The Constitution gives the House of Representatives the sole power to impeach an official, who can be convicted and removed from office in a Senate impeachment trial.

You can be impeached by the House but acquitted through the Senate trial.

For example, President Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998 amid the sexual scandal involving White House intern Monica Lewinsky. The House impeached Clinton on two articles, but the Senate acquitted him of both articles in 1999.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree, who has long supported an impeachment inquiry, said it is Congress' duty to investigate.

"President Trump has admitted that he asked a foreign government to help his political campaign," Pingree said. "That is wrong. We, as Members of Congress, have a constitutional duty to hold the Executive branch accountable and uphold the law, especially when national security and the validity of our elections is at stake. I support Speaker Pelosi’s establishment of a formal impeachable inquiry into President Trump’s conduct. The integrity of our Republic rests on the action Congress takes now in the face of this unprecedented behavior by the President of the United States.”

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden released a statement before Pelosi's announcement, saying he supported an investigation. He has not said if he supports the impeachment inquiry.

“The willingness of the President to legitimize or even entertain the involvement of foreign entities in domestic affairs is of grave concern," Golden said in a statement. "As I stated about the findings of the Mueller investigation, we are seeing in this administration a fundamental failure to put the interests of the country ahead of political gain. I believe it is important to be honest that there has been a growing cancer among the Washington establishment for far too long that has enabled foreign interests to seep into our politics. But to be clear: the president’s statements and reported actions raise novel and serious questions about his commitment to putting the good of the country before his own interests. I believe that any leader of this nation, at any level of government, who actively seeks to involve foreign entities in American politics, especially in our campaigns and elections, is betraying the good faith of the American people."

Golden added Congress must investigate the whistleblower's allegations.

The House investigation centers on whether President Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government for his reelection, actions Pelosi said would mark a "betrayal of his oath of office." She declared: "No one is above the law."

Her decision comes as more than a dozen Democrats, many of them moderates, endorsed impeachment proceedings against President Trump, questioning whether the president improperly used his office to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate political rival Joe Biden's family.

President Trump responded to Pelosi's announcement in a series of tweets writing, "Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country!"

The Associated Press contributed to this article.