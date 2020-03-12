200 YEARS: How Maine went from being a district to a state

"It's a long struggle and a lot of it was around very bitter disagreements."

By the time the year 1820 came around, there had been many challenges for Maine to become a state.

"Then as now, we had really strong differences in political opinion between Jeffersonian republicans and the presidency and between federalists who were really strong in control of Massachusetts."

University of Maine historian Liam Riordan says the war of 1812 was really a turning point in Maine history.

The British occupied Castine and controlled significant parts of the Downeast coast.

"That experience of the war 1812 really pushed the separation moment forward because it was an example to a lot of people living in the District of Maine that their interests really weren't being recognized by distant state government in Boston."

People in Maine started thinking of what life would be like being separated from Massachusetts.

"Could we have lower taxes if we are a separate state where our representatives will better understand the circumstances of people living in hardscrabble areas of Maine."

Years later Maine finally was granted enough votes to become a state following the Missouri Compromise.

"National politics had come to a standstill over a really controversial question of should slavery be allowed to be legal in new Western Territories that are also applying to be states."

The Compromise was a bill passed allowing Maine to enter the Union as a free state and Missouri to be admitted as a slave state.

"Henry Clay who is the speaker of the house, he puts together this complicated package of a number of different bills that will try and reach an accommodation between these sides."

Now, 200 years later we call Maine the way life should be.