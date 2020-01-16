'Housing is critically important':' New affordable senior housing coming to Belfast

New affordable senior housing is coming to Belfast.

Reality Resources Management and Developers Collaborative will build two separate buildings across from each other on Wight Street.

Once the projects are all finished, there should be 49 units for people to call home.

We're told both projects will cost around 5 to 6 million.

Belfast's Economic Development Director says there's a need for all types of housing in the city.

Thomas Kittredge, Economic Development Dir., said, "We think this will be a significant step in the right direction. Housing is so critically important. It's a right I feel. And trying to find places where people that want to live in Belfast find places for them to live is extremely important."

Kittredge says both companies hope to start building by summer.